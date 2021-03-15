A storm swept through the area Monday, and as temperatures hovered around freezing, it blanketed the area in a wintry mix.
Snowfall of 3 to 6 inches had been reported as of 1:35 p.m. Monday across northeast Iowa and parts of southeast Minnesota, according to the National Weather Service.
Waterloo reported 3 inches of snow after 11:15 a.m. Decorah had up to 5.6 inches at 1 p.m. Stanley reported 3.5 inches of snow after 1:30 p.m. Calmar had 4.2 inches after 2 p.m. Hazleton reported 4.2 inches after 3 p.m.
“Visibility in the heavier snow has been reduced to one-quarter-mile at times with slippery roads and accidents reported,” the service said.
Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches were expected until 4 p.m. including Fayette and Chickasaw counties in northeast Iowa with winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
In Oelwein, that was expected to turn into “all freezing drizzle after 4 p.m. (and) mainly before 8 p.m.” A thin coat of ice was expected, in addition to up to 7 inches of snow.
Schools canceled in-person classes including West Central and Starmont. Wapsie Valley held a virtual day. Oelwein Schools had planned the day off in the master calendar.