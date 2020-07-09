Storm knocks out power affecting 2,326 in county, 273 in town

A round of storms swept through Oelwein starting at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, downing power lines, toppling trees and untethered objects such as the rolling sign in front of Dairy Queen.
On the south side of town, a tree fell on a power line near the substation among Highway 150, the railroad tracks and South Frederick Avenue, and pulled down the line at the corner of the parking lot of Gundersen Palmer Home Health. Alliant Energy and U.S. Infrastructure Co. were among those who showed up to repair the damage and rebuild the line.
Alliant Energy’s online outage map showed Fayette County had 129 outages affecting 2,326 customers, and Oelwein alone had 18 outages affecting 273 customers, as of 5:30 p.m.
Winds as the storm began toppled a portable sign outside Dairy Queen on Highway 150 and broke the chains on the hydraulic weighting mechanism on the doors inside.
“The door flung open (and) broke the chain,” DQ Assistant Manager Kaisha Schumacher said, noting water also blew into the drive-through window. “That was a hard wind.”
A downed tree in the right of way of the Wymore apartment property in the 300 block of First Avenue SE yanked up the sidewalk covering its roots farther than before, according to resident Chelsea Williams, while the hollowed-out tree trunk broke a few feet up and fell across First Street SE — at least brushing a parked car.
“I heard a lot of wind but no booming,” Williams said.
Downed trees in the right of way between the sidewalk and the street such as this can be reported to Oelwein City Hall, 319-283-5440.
“Staff is doing a full sweep (of damage) today,” Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said Thursday.
Apartment residents said city staff had already viewed their downed tree and sidewalk damage, early Thursday afternoon.
Williams also found a live baby bird in the tree and contacted a local wildlife rehabilitation group online.
A twisted tree also in the Wymore property right of way grew twisted like that because of the 1968 tornado, Williams said referencing old photos.
National Weather Service radar at 4:41 p.m. expected the showers and thunderstorms to continue moving northeast.