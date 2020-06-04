Temperatures ranged into the 90s in Oelwein on Tuesday, Primary Election Day, from 1-7 p.m., peaking at 95 shortly after 4 p.m. At this point, the dew point was 66 degrees, making the heat index 100 degrees and the relative humidity 39%, according to a National Weather Service calculator. At this heat level, their chart says to exercise extreme caution.
Eldorado and Waucoma had reports of two- to three-tenths-inch rain having fallen Tuesday to overnight Wednesday. Fayette saw only a trace, one-twentieth-inch.
During the late afternoon and evening hours of June 2, the very warm and humid atmosphere provided a rich environment for storms. Spotters in southern Wisconsin posted photos of severe hail starting about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. As the storm moved south, locations in Iowa reported wind damage, including trees down near Osage in Mitchell County just before 8 p.m. and 35 mph gusts near Wadena in Fayette County after 8:30 p.m.
Highs the rest of the week are predicted to be in the mid- to low-80s, after peaking at 85 on Thursday, with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday increasing to 40 percent at night and into the day on Friday.
Outside of flooding, says NWS, heat is one of our biggest threats. Wednesday is Heat Awareness Day.
Between 2000-2016, there were 11 fatalities in our area, covered by the La Crosse, Wisconsin NWS office, from excessive heat.
Excessive heat can lead to serious illness and death unless precautions are exercised to prevent these dangers, the Weather Service cautions.
When heat is forecast, especially if it is a prolonged heat spell, it’s best not to take risks and to follow these safety tips.
Remember, those most at risk of heat related illness or death include small children, the elderly, and those who work outside.
The NWS has a mnemonic to help remember actions to take in extreme heat:
•Hydrate. Whether you feel thirsty or not, drink plenty of water to avoid becoming dehydrated, especially when you’re working or exercising outside.
•Educate yourself. Keep up with the latest temperature and heat index forecasts and current readings (take actions to stay cool and safe when the temperatures hits 85 degrees or the heat index hits 90 degrees). Know the warning signs of a heat illness, and how you can stay cool.
•Act quickly when a heat illness is suspected. Seek medical attention immediately for any of these warning signs: cramping, rapid pulse, heavy sweating, hot red skin, dizziness, confusion, nausea, vomiting.
•Take it easy. Anyone working or exercising outdoors should avoid overexertion, especially between the hours of 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Take hourly breaks in the shade or in air conditioning.
