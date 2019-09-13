HARPERS FERRY – Flash flooding has forced closures at Yellow River State Forest campgrounds and trails.
The flash flood hit during the evening hours on Thursday, Sept. 12, and has covered many roads. All of the campgrounds are currently closed.
The Creekside equestrian campground will remain closed for the season, Little Paint campground will open as work is completed, Big Paint campground will open Sept. 19, and Frontier equestrian campground will open on Oct. 7. The multipurpose equestrian trails are closed until further notice.
The backpack campsites are open and users are advised to use caution while hiking because the trails may be slippery.
DNR staff remind parks users to obey the posted closures and signs and avoid flooded areas throughout the park.
For the latest updates and a list of closures, visit https://www.iowadnr.gov/Places-to-Go/State-Parks/Alerts-and-Closures.