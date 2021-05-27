It takes a lot of willingness to operate a business — willingness to jump into the venture, willingness to adjust to change, willingness to hand over the reins to the next generation. Strang Tire & Automotive Company was started 95 years ago in Oelwein. The willingness of founder Donald G. Strang and family to see a need for tire service for the automotive age set the pace for the company’s longevity.
When the company started in 1926, Henry Ford was in his prime in the automotive industry with the manufacturing of Model-T Fords. While cars were becoming more than a novelty, so was the production of tires to keep them on the road. Don Strang saw the tire business as a profitable venture and opened a shop in the 100 block of South Frederick for tire sales and service.
An early photograph of the original building shows its location was just north of the trio of businesses Buds ‘N Blossoms, H&R Block and Jon’s Barber Shop, where a parking lot is now. Signs in the storefront window advertised Miller Tires.
The new building and double-bay garage that is the current home to Strang’s was built in 1955, 29 years after the business was launched. Surviving the Great Depression and World War II where shortages of supplies spelled doom for many proprietors, Strang’s held its ground.
Fast-forward two generations to Ron “Skip” Meyer coming onboard with the company in 1992. Meyer was the stepson of Jim Strang and son of Mary Aldrich Meyer Strang. He had been living in California until getting married and starting a family.
“I didn’t know what I was going to do, but I didn’t want to raise kids in California, so I moved back to Oelwein and joined the business,” Skip said. “It has blessed me and my family.”
OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard said, “Strang Tire & Automotive has been a cornerstone business in Oelwein for 95 years. Throughout the years, the steady commitment to service in our community has remained. Skip and his staff has stayed true to that commitment.” Howard added that businesses have to be flexible and able to evolve in the world, changing the landscape and strategies, with many not surviving.
The evolution of the automotive industry continues to keep vehicle service centers on their toes. Skip said Strang’s has had to adapt to changes over the years that he has been in the business, probably more so than previous generations.
“We used to be predominantly tires sales and service. Now we are a lot more into mechanical and electrical repairs,” he said. While tires are still about 30-40 percent of their business, more than 60 percent is now shop work, with suspension and chassis work – alignments, exhaust, struts, etc. – being at the top of the workload.
Skip said the past year of the pandemic slowed down his business some, with fewer people driving and putting wear on their vehicles. But, he added that things are picking back up in recent months and he foresees that trend continuing.
Among the advances in the business has been specialized training for his mechanics to keep up with the computerization of vehicles. Another plus of the computer age is no debt collection.
“With debit/credit cards and now Venmo, I don’t have sleepless nights worrying about going after customers to pay their bill. This is a much better system,” he said, tapping the card reader.
In the last year Skip had a couple of old buildings taken down to the north of the main business. Right now, the lots have been graveled over and are used for parking. He said there is room there for expansion, but he will wait to see if any of his six children show an interest in coming into the business before he thinks about building on. Strang Tire & Automotive has been “keeping northeast Iowa on a roll since 1926,” and that’s the path on which Skip wants to continue.
“I’m looking forward to see where the automotive industry goes,” he said.
Howard added, “Steady and strong leadership has been evident in Strang’s business and has continued through the generations. Oelwein is fortunate to have this business in our community for 95 years. OCAD looks forward to having them support our community for many more years. We congratulate them for their successes and longevity.”