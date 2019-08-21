Strawberry Point native to lead Iowa National Guard

Gov. Kim Reynolds has selected Maj. Gen. Benjamin J. Corell as the new Adjutant General for the Iowa National Guard. Corell’s military career includes six overseas deployments and command at every level of the Iowa National Guard over the course of 33 years.
Corell most recently served as the division commander of the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls” during a deployment to Kuwait in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
“I know that I have been given the privilege to lead some of the best soldiers and airmen our country has to offer,” Corell said. “…The dedication of these citizen-warriors to accomplish any mission, their selfless service and adherence to our military values, is what drives me to continue to serve.”
Corell was born in Manchester, and raised in Strawberry Point. He enlisted in the Iowa Army National Guard in January 1986 and received his officer’s commission from the Iowa Military Academy’s Officer Candidate School in March 1989.
He has led soldiers at every level of the Iowa Army National Guard. Corell commanded the 34th “Red Bull” Infantry Division from September 2017 to August 2019, including a nearly yearlong deployment to Kuwait.
Previously, he served as the deputy commanding general-maneuver for the division, and from June 2016 to September 2017, Corell served on active duty as the deputy commander, NATO Multinational Division Southeast, in Bucharest, Romania.
Corell also commanded the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, from June 2010 to June 2012 during which time he deployed the brigade to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF). This was the Iowa National Guard’s single largest deployment since World War II.
From February 2004 until February 2008, Corell served as the commander of the 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, Iowa Army National Guard, based in Waterloo. The battalion deployed to al Asad Air Base, Iraq from approximately August 2005 until July 2007 in what became the Iowa National Guard’s longest deployment since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The battalion was extended in theater for an additional four months as part of the Iraqi surge campaign that began in January 2007.
Corell earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Upper Iowa University, Fayette, and received a master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College, Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
His military schools include the Infantry Officer Basic and Advanced Courses, Northern Warfare Winter Course, Combined Arms Staff and Services School, Iraq and Afghanistan Counter Insurgency Courses, Command and General Staff College, Combat Lifesaver Course, the U.S. Army War College, Joint Task Force Commanders Course, and the Dual Status Commanders Course.
Corell’s many military awards and decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal (with two service stars), Iraq Campaign Medal (with two service stars), NATO Medal (ISAF), Multinational Force and Observers Medal among many others.
Reynolds also appointed Brig. Gen. Stephen E. Osborn to serve as the Deputy Adjutant General of the Iowa Army National Guard. Osborn has served as the Iowa National Guard’s interim Adjutant General since Maj. Gen. Timothy Orr’s retirement in May 2019.