Street Department expansion gets started

A new addition to the city’s Street Department building at Fourth Street and Seventh Avenue S.W., got underway Monday. The 24-by-60-foot section is being added to the south end of the building.
Herb Doudney, Utility Department lead person explained the new addition will help the Street Department store more of its equipment inside, especially trucks that hold liquid in them, like the sewer cleaner and street sweeper.
The City Council had approved the addition, which the Street Department had figured into its budget for the current fiscal year. Yoder Construction of NE Iowa was awarded the construction contract after coming in with a bid more than $50,000 under budget. Doudney said the project will cost about $120,000, with licensed Utility Department staff completing the water, electrical and heating portion of the project.
From start to finish, construction is expected to take two to three weeks. Doudney said Yoder Construction will also be re-sheeting the entire building with new steel sheeting. He said corrosion over the years has taken its toll on the steel siding, with some spots being held together by only a few screws here and there. The update and expansion was something the department really needed, he said.