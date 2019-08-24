The Oelwein Public Library is hosting their annual “Stroll with the Spirits” from 6-7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, at the Oakdale Cemetery located at Fourth St. S.W.
This event began in the fall of 2013, after the idea was presented at a library conference by Oelwein Library Director Susan Macken.
“I thought this would be something fun to do in our community,” said Macken. “I talked with a few people in Oelwein to see if they would be interested in participating, and all were eager to give it a try. Oakdale is the perfect cemetery to host a cemetery walk; it is not too big, it is fenced in, and it has a large empty lot next to it that is convenient for parking.”
Oakdale is a smaller cemetery, so it makes the research job easy, according to Macken, who also shared that the event went from being held every year to now being held every other year.
“We research and tell the stories of 10 people each event,” said Macken. “So, we are starting to get to the end of the people that we can find information on. Some people are buried there before the newspaper was printed (1887), so it is difficult to flesh-out stories without newspaper articles of their activities. If we continue the cemetery walk, we will either need to re-tell some of the stories or go to another cemetery.”
The family names of the sites that will be visited and talked about this year are: the Butlers, the Ellingwoods, the Howe-Dawsons, the Detricks, the Crosses, the Cammacks, the Grubb-Burns, the Gramenz, and the Carters, according to Macken, who had an interesting day preparing for walk.
“I was at the cemetery this morning drawing up the map for the program we give attendees,” said Macken. “I enlisted the help of the parks department to help me find a grave. I knew where it should be located, and I found two metal plaques from the early 1900’s just underneath the surface of the grass for the two children. I stepped off where I thought the next plaque should be for the parents, but I only had a pocketknife for digging! So, Chris Jelinek from the parks department came down with his shovel and a metal detector and we found the other marker under about four inches of soil and grass. I was so happy we found it and grateful for Chris’s help.”
The “Stroll with the Spirits” offers fascinating stories about the lives of the city’s pioneers, adoptions, a pioneer preacher, an early mayor, the founder of the Mealey, missionary work, and some accidents, according to Macken.
When asked what it is like to find out the story behind the gravesites, Macken replied, “I love to do the research. Who doesn’t enjoy a good story? There are no surprises as to the joys and tragedies the families experience, just like us. But the stories are fascinating. When the volunteers get their assigned person, they often do more research on their own and, it may sound odd, but you get kind of attached to the person. Once we had a high school girl volunteer to tell the story of a young 13-year-old girl who had died of pneumonia (many of the young boys died while swimming with friends). The volunteer was all dressed up in a prairie dress, apron, and bonnet. I took her to the young girl’s grave just before the cemetery walk started, and for a moment, the volunteer paused while looking at the grave of the girl she would be talking about, and then she looked up at me and said, ‘Wow, it’s hard to believe she’s actually buried here.’”
During this particular event one participant shared her experience emotionally with Macken in a personal note that they were both gracious to share:
“Hi Susan, just a short note to let you know that after talking to you today, I went home and got my shovel and cleaned up the headstones for the Carter family.While it was hard work, digging the sod, I also found it extremely emotional and spiritual as I unearthed the markers of this family that I had researched and brought to life in a story. After I finished cleaning them, I found myself in tears, thinking about how long they had been gone, how young the sisters were and that the dad and mom had buried two of their precious little girls. Thank you for finding these markers for me. I am glad to have it done for those souls who passed so many years ago at such young ages.”
There are usually approximately 100-150 people that attend and of all ages from children up through the elderly, according to Macken.
She said through the years they have found it best to end the event a little before sunset, due to it being a pioneer cemetery, which means those participating will walk on ground that may have low or broken off stones and on uneven ground, combined with no light, makes for conditions of possible trips and falls .
Macken shared that she starts working on this project a couple of months ahead of time and spends about a minimum of four hours per person. She searches the Oelwein Daily Register newspaper for stories and obituaries, and searches for information at Find A Grave, and uses Family Search for census records, birth, marriage, and death records. Census records are valuable since you can find the persons address, age, relation to household members, and their occupation, according to Macken.
“It’s hard to tell how many sites we have left,” said Macken. “I go through the cemetery burial book and look up a name. I do some basic research and see if I can find enough basic information about that individual to develop an interesting story. So, an ‘interesting’ death is always a good starting point because it is newsworthy, and I will find more articles about the incident. Then I can start looking for more stories that occurred throughout their life. I don’t have many left that I have not done at least an initial search, so I would guess that I would have 10-15 people left that would have enough information to flesh out an interesting story. So, after the next cemetery walk in 2021, we will have to decide on Plan B.
The free will donations collected will be used to fund upcoming Oelwein Public Library programs. The Friends of the Library will be serving cider and cookies provided by Grandview Healthcare Center.