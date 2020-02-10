At 7 a.m. Saturday, workers placed the tables and chairs from the Oelwein Subway restaurant curbside by a sign indicating they were “free.” Later that morning, they were circulating around the community along with a rumor that Subway was closing.
“The rumor that we’re closing is not true,” said franchisee Lonnie Achenbach, who opened the store at 1st Avenue and East Charles in 2000. “We were closing three days to remodel.”
The initial closure dates were Saturday, Feb. 8, through Monday, but the remodel could stretch into Tuesday, he said, noting he hopes the store will reopen by Wednesday. “If we’re done early, we will open.”
The corporate office is highly recommending having all the stores remodel, Achenbach said.
The giveaway was because the stores are purchasing new tables and chairs. Dark wood-style laminate flooring pairs with patterned neutrally-colored wallpaper.
Prior to 2000, a previous Subway in town was located near Thomas Electric under different local control.