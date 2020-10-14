FAIRBANK — Alive and Running Iowa founder Ryan Nesbit will give a public program on suicide awareness and prevention at the Fairbank Fire Station, 301 Grove St., on Tuesday, Oct. 27. The program will start at 6:30 p.m. and follow a “question, persuade, refer” format.
Nesbit, a Dunkerton area native, “has an absolutely fascinating and compelling story to share that begins with a tragedy in Dunkerton and continues with healing,” the Fairbank Fire Department posted to Facebook.
Nesbit attended a support group facilitator training in May of 2010 in St. Louis that focused on developing skills to “birth” a support group and then also facilitate the group. Ryan also attended a training in March of 2011 with a focus on teen loss to suicide. Both of these trainings are through American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and expenses are covered by money raised at events like the Dunkerton 5K.
Next year’s Alive and Running 5K is slated for Saturday, June 19, 2021. For details visit aliveandrunningiowa.com/5k-run-walk2.html. The 2020 event was held virtually due to COVID-19.
For information on the “Question Persuade Refer” Institute or to schedule a suicide intervention training with Ryan Nesbit call 641-990-4957 or fill out a form at aliveandrunningiowa.com/qpr.html.