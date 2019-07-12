On Monday, the Oelwein School Board is scheduled to make a final vote on selling Husky Construction House no. 2 during its regular monthly meeting, and Superintendent Josh Ehn plans to present an update on summer construction projects across the district.
The board will meet at 7 p.m. in the administrative office building next to Oelwein High School.
The Husky Construction House at 826 7th St. SE is slated to sell for $235,000 to Michael and Jennifer Rueber.
The board will also vote on selling a residential lot adjacent to 307 7th Ave. SE for $1,500 to Jacob and Jessica Irvine.
The board will host public hearings at the beginning of the meeting regarding the two sales.
Regarding the school building summer projects, high School principal Travis Druvenga wrote in his scheduled report to the board: “Maintenance Staff and Ken’s Electric have been busy with building improvements at the HS. The new LED lights look great. The old carpet has been pulled up in the HS library, and new carpet will be installed the first week of August.”
The agenda also includes the resignations of custodian David West and third-grade teacher and high school softball head coach Kelcie Bormann.
“This resignation comes with a heavy heart, because I have thoroughly enjoyed my three years here in the Oelwein Community School District,” she wrote in her letter of resignation dated June 16. “I would not have become the person I am and teacher I am without the guidance and mentorship this district provided me. I will miss working with my co-workers and being able to coach the Oelwein Softball team.”
The board will have three new hires to vote on: third-grade teacher Jason Yessak, middle school teacher Hannah Ewalt and paraeducator Rebecca Koch.
The School Improvement Advisory Committee made up of parents and community members will present recommendations for improvement to the School Board. It will urge changes in district communications, academics and student involvement. Knowledge about careers, beginning in elementary school, is a key topic that arises more than once.
Also, the committee will call for supporting more non-athletic clubs and activities, such as robotics, newspaper, Mathletics, Battle of Books, Quiz Bowl, sculpture contest, Lego League, and an art show.
New contracts for the district attorney, truancy officer, investigators, counseling services and 4-year-old preschool are on the agenda.