A Shop Oelwein Summer Scavenger Hunt will be held Aug. 5-20 to help boost shopping locally. The event is sponsored by Community Bank of Oelwein and Oelwein Chamber and Area Development.
Shoppers can pick up a Scavenger Hunt flyer from the OCAD office or participating businesses and then shop for 10 items of your choice from the list of qualifying items.
Original receipts of purchase between Aug. 5-20, and entry forms can be mailed or dropped off to OCAD, 6 S. Frederick Ave., by 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20. The drawing will be held Friday, Aug. 21 for three, $200 Oelwein Dollar prizes.