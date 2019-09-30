SUMNER — The city of Sumner will receive a $1.13 million grant to advance disaster resiliency by helping construct a new substation and transmission drop located outside of the floodplain, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced on Monday.
The grant, to be matched with $1.13 million in local investment, is expected to help retain 210 jobs, according to a news release from the Commerce Department.
“The Trump Administration and the Department of Commerce understand the challenges faced by American cities and towns devastated by recent natural disasters and are committed to helping them recover,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “We are pleased to support Sumner’s utility relocation project to help protect the local business community from future flood events.”
This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Iowa Northland Regional Economic Development Commission (INRCOG).
This project is funded under the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018, in which Congress appropriated to EDA $600 million in additional Economic Adjustment Assistance Program funds for disaster relief and recovery as a result of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, wildfires, and 2017 natural disasters under the Stafford Act.