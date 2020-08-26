Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

SUMNER — Sumner- Fredericksburg cross country returns experience and numbers from last season as they gear up for another run at the State Meets.

“The kids have been working hard and are just looking forward to getting started on a path to the state meet we hope,” head coach Linda Wright said. “They’re pretty excited and ready to get back together to get the season rolling.”

The girls return six of the seven state participants with a total of 34 runners, while the boys have nine runners including another state participant. Top finishers for the 5k at state last season included Lily Mayo, who placed 34th, along with three top-60 finishers in Molly Niewoehner (53), Erin Peterson (55) and Lillian Sassmann (56). Additionally, Karee Schult placed 72nd, Tiffany Beyer placed at 86 and Kelli Dillon at 92. On the boys side, Kason Judisch placed 81st at state.

Despite a solid state tournament performance, Wright said, “We ran an average season, finishing in the top five at meets.”

The focus will be to hit the ground running when the season starts after a long summer of

hard work.

“I know a lot of the kids have been out putting miles in this summer, so if they come in in-shape we should go a long way,” Wright said. “We are looking to come into the season in better condition and work hard to improve times.”

Letter winners include Nate Egan, Austin Langreck, Ethan Boyle and Cael Judisch for the boys. The girls return Natalie Miller, Maddie Wilkens, Lily Mayo, Molly Niewoehner, Karee Schult, Lillian Sassmann and Erin Peterson as letter winners.

The standard remains high this season for the Cougars with gratitude to be able to still have a season.

“We are looking forward to this season and hope for a return to the state meet in October,” Wright said. “We’re also grateful to start the season and will follow the guidelines to keep everyone healthy.”

2020 SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Aug 25, 4:30 p.m. at EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG

Tuesday, Sept. 1, 4 p.m. at Hickory Grove Golf Club

Tuesday, Sept. 8, 4:30 p.m. at CLAYTON RIDGE

Thursday, Sept. 10, 4:30 p.m. at NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 4 p.m. at STARMONT

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 4:15 p.m. at NASHUA-PLAINFIELD

Thursday, Sept. 24, 4:30 p.m. at GRUNDY CENTER

Thursday, Oct. 1, 4:15 p.m. at HAMPTON-DUMONT

Saturday, Oct. 3, 9 a.m. at CRESTWOOD

Thursday, Oct. 8, 4:30 p.m. at NEW HAMPTON

Thursday, Oct. 15, 3 p.m., conference meet at Denver golf course (Willow Run Country Club)

Thursday, Oct. 22, state qualifying meet

Saturday, Oct. 31, state

2020 Rosters

Head Coach: Linda Wright

Boys:

Boyle, Ethan 10

Daniels, Theodore 12

Egan, Nathan 11

Judisch, Cael 11

Langreck, Austin 11

Matt, Anderson 10

Osborn, Walker 10

Rich, Ryan 10

Wurzer, Treyton 10

Girls:

Bernhard, Ava 10

Buchholz, Lily 11

Cahoy, Alexis 10

Dillon, Kathryn 11

Dillon, Kellian 10

Egan, Anna 09

Lampe, Kelyann 12

Maifeld, Madison 11

Mayo, Lily 10

Niewoehner, Molly 12

Petersen, Megan 11

Peterson, Emma 11

Peterson, Erin 11

Pitz, Emma 12

Reisner, Clare 12

Rich, Cassandra 10

Rucker, Claire 9

Sassmann, Lillian 11

Schmidt, Carmen 10

Schult, Karee 12

Schwake, Anna 12

Seehase, Carsyn 9

Seehase, Mya 11

Snyder, Jaden 11

Steffen, Kenzlei 09

Trainor, Paige 11

Trask, Myla 9

Warnke, Emersen 9

Wehling, Miranda 11

Westendorf, Lydia 11

Wilkens, Madison 11

Ziegler, Willow 10