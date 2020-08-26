SUMNER — Sumner- Fredericksburg cross country returns experience and numbers from last season as they gear up for another run at the State Meets.
“The kids have been working hard and are just looking forward to getting started on a path to the state meet we hope,” head coach Linda Wright said. “They’re pretty excited and ready to get back together to get the season rolling.”
The girls return six of the seven state participants with a total of 34 runners, while the boys have nine runners including another state participant. Top finishers for the 5k at state last season included Lily Mayo, who placed 34th, along with three top-60 finishers in Molly Niewoehner (53), Erin Peterson (55) and Lillian Sassmann (56). Additionally, Karee Schult placed 72nd, Tiffany Beyer placed at 86 and Kelli Dillon at 92. On the boys side, Kason Judisch placed 81st at state.
Despite a solid state tournament performance, Wright said, “We ran an average season, finishing in the top five at meets.”
The focus will be to hit the ground running when the season starts after a long summer of
hard work.
“I know a lot of the kids have been out putting miles in this summer, so if they come in in-shape we should go a long way,” Wright said. “We are looking to come into the season in better condition and work hard to improve times.”
Letter winners include Nate Egan, Austin Langreck, Ethan Boyle and Cael Judisch for the boys. The girls return Natalie Miller, Maddie Wilkens, Lily Mayo, Molly Niewoehner, Karee Schult, Lillian Sassmann and Erin Peterson as letter winners.
The standard remains high this season for the Cougars with gratitude to be able to still have a season.
“We are looking forward to this season and hope for a return to the state meet in October,” Wright said. “We’re also grateful to start the season and will follow the guidelines to keep everyone healthy.”
2020 SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Aug 25, 4:30 p.m. at EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG
Tuesday, Sept. 1, 4 p.m. at Hickory Grove Golf Club
Tuesday, Sept. 8, 4:30 p.m. at CLAYTON RIDGE
Thursday, Sept. 10, 4:30 p.m. at NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY
Tuesday, Sept. 15, 4 p.m. at STARMONT
Tuesday, Sept. 22, 4:15 p.m. at NASHUA-PLAINFIELD
Thursday, Sept. 24, 4:30 p.m. at GRUNDY CENTER
Thursday, Oct. 1, 4:15 p.m. at HAMPTON-DUMONT
Saturday, Oct. 3, 9 a.m. at CRESTWOOD
Thursday, Oct. 8, 4:30 p.m. at NEW HAMPTON
Thursday, Oct. 15, 3 p.m., conference meet at Denver golf course (Willow Run Country Club)
Thursday, Oct. 22, state qualifying meet
Saturday, Oct. 31, state
2020 Rosters
Head Coach: Linda Wright
Boys:
Boyle, Ethan 10
Daniels, Theodore 12
Egan, Nathan 11
Judisch, Cael 11
Langreck, Austin 11
Matt, Anderson 10
Osborn, Walker 10
Rich, Ryan 10
Wurzer, Treyton 10
Girls:
Bernhard, Ava 10
Buchholz, Lily 11
Cahoy, Alexis 10
Dillon, Kathryn 11
Dillon, Kellian 10
Egan, Anna 09
Lampe, Kelyann 12
Maifeld, Madison 11
Mayo, Lily 10
Niewoehner, Molly 12
Petersen, Megan 11
Peterson, Emma 11
Peterson, Erin 11
Pitz, Emma 12
Reisner, Clare 12
Rich, Cassandra 10
Rucker, Claire 9
Sassmann, Lillian 11
Schmidt, Carmen 10
Schult, Karee 12
Schwake, Anna 12
Seehase, Carsyn 9
Seehase, Mya 11
Snyder, Jaden 11
Steffen, Kenzlei 09
Trainor, Paige 11
Trask, Myla 9
Warnke, Emersen 9
Wehling, Miranda 11
Westendorf, Lydia 11
Wilkens, Madison 11
Ziegler, Willow 10