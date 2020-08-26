SUMNER — Sumner- Fredericksburg is looking to at least replicate 2018’s success, when they finished 7-3. Last year, they finished 3-6.
Helping their cause is the return of several lettereinners, including last season’s leading rusher and receiver.
“Our team’s strengths this season will be the amount of returning letter winners we have coming back on our varsity squad and the team camaraderie,” head coach Jacob Coyle said. “We have a very close group of young men on our team with a lot of experience with hopes of accomplishing our team goals for the 2020 season.”
The Cougars leading rusher last year Peyton Schmitz will take over as the starting quarterback this season. Schmitz gives the Cougars a dual-threat option as he rushed for 434 yards and five touchdowns last season as the starting running back.
“He is an outstanding young man who has developed his leadership qualities over the past year,” Coyle said. “He has a great relationship with every member of our team and is one of the hardest workers on our team not only at practice, but in school and in the weight room. He is ready to learn and ready to lead our team alongside the rest of his teammates.”
Leading the Cougars rushing attack, replacing Schmitz, will likely be senior Owen Kime, who had 132 yards at 3.5 yards per carry last season. Fellow senior Kody VanEngelenburg will be the No. 1 threat at receiver, coming off 272 yards and four touchdowns.
On defense, senior Nathan Zupke returns after leading last year’s squad with 60.5 tackles and six sacks. Fellow senior Owen Kime returns with 58.5 tackles last season.
Despite a variety of returning letter winners, challenges still lie ahead for the Cougars, including limiting mistakes along with staying safe during the times of COVID-19.
“Our biggest challenges will be to stay consistent on all three sides of the ball and limit our mistakes during games,” Coyle said. “The challenges of COVID-19 will present its own difficulties that our athletes will have to stay safe to keep our entire team healthy.”
They open Friday, Aug. 28, at home against Postville at 7:30 p.m.
“Our team is full of great young men who enjoy working hard and leading our school and communities,” Coyle said. “These young men will continue to represent our communities, school and their families in a positive way.”
AT A GLANCE
Past 3 Years: 3-6 in 2019, 7-3 in 2018, 4-5 in 2017
Staff: Head coach Jacob Coyle, assistant coaches Dan Leete, Michael Quigley, Jalen Tranbarger, Zach Royston, Jon Willems, Spencer Schmitz • Managers: Britney Toussaint, Sarah Smith, Payton Leete, Layla Mohlis, Kayla Wilkinson • Athletic Trainer: Justin Trainor
2019 statistical leaders returning
Receiving: Kody VanEngelenburg, 12 receptions, 272 yards, 4 TDs
Rushing: Peyton Schmitz, 118 carries, 434 yards, 5 TDs
Total tackles: Nathan Zupke, 60.5
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 4: Central Springs, Columbus Catholic (Waterloo), Denver, Jesup, Osage, Sumner-Fredericksburg
2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m., POSTVILLE
Sept. 4, 7 p.m., at NFV
Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m., DENVER
Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m., at OSAGE
Sept. 25, 7:00 p.m., at COLUMBUS
Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m., CENTRAL SPRINGS
Oct. 9, 7:00 p.m., JESUP