SUMNER — Sumner-Fredericksburg girls basketball defeated Gladbrook-Reinbeck 55-26 Monday night at home.
Cougars junior Morgan Brandt led all scorers with 25 points followed by junior Kayla Paulus with 9 and senior Molly Niewoehner with 8.
Sumner-Fredericksburg put 11 points on the scoreboard before the Rebels sank their first basket toward the end of the first quarter.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck ended the first quarter with a buzzer beater to shrink S-F’s lead to 13-6.
The Cougars went into the half with a 23-9 lead.
The S-F defensive pressure forced costly Rebels turnovers all night. The Rebels didn’t score their first basket of the third quarter until there was 1:14 left. Junior Katie Clark put in a layup and was fouled. She completed the 3-point play with a free throw making the score 38-12. Clark, who was G-R’s top scorer with 9 points, completed second 3-point play on G-R’s next possession. The quarter ended with a 40-15 S-F lead.
The Cougars pulled their starting five with 4:10 left in the game and a 50-20 lead. The Cougars had expanded their lead by continuing to feed the ball inside to Brandt.
The final points of the game were a pair of free throws by G-R because of a foul with 1 second left.
Sumner-Fredericksburg improved its season record to 8-4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck fell to 4-4.
SCORING BY QUARTER
G-R 6 3 6 _ 11 — 26
S-F 13 10 17 15 — 55