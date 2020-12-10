SUMNER — The Sumner-Fredericksburg Girls Wrestling team returns two prior competitors in senior Raina Shonka and junior Gracie Jones and will have three incoming freshman. Eleven signed up this season.
“Our team will consist of a lot of new faces; however some of the girls grew up around wrestling,” head coach Victor Coronado said.
Accordingly, he is anticipating some wait time as new lessons sink in, such as correct methods of weight management. “The girls are eager to learn and willing to give it their all.”
“Both (Shonka and Jones) bring a great deal of knowledge to the table,” Coronado said.
“Both girls have significant backgrounds in wrestling. Gracie comes from a very successful wrestling family. Both girls know how to lead by example and do so well. They do things well in the classroom, wrestling room, and compete with all they have.”
Both qualified for the 2020 IWCOA Girls State last Jan. 24-25 but did not place.
At 120 pounds, Jones had a nail-biting run. She pinned Breanna Hotevec of Humboldt in Championship Round 1 at 1:09 then fell to Meridian Snitker of Waukon (1:29) in Championship Round 2. (Snitker went on to take second-place overall, falling to Pleasant Valley’s Chloe Clemons in the championship match.) Jones began to wrestle back, pinning Brooklynn Wille of Algona in 1:25 to win Consolation Round 2, but lost by 7-1 decision to Maddy Plotz of Mount Vernon in Consolation Round 3.
Shonka also qualified for state at 132 pounds, charting a loss each by fall and major decision to two Iowa City West girls, and had a bye.
As to family connections, one of the three incoming freshmen is Kenzlei Steffen, whose brother Treyten Steffen placed fourth at the IHSAA Class 1A State Championships at 195 pounds last Feb. 22 as a senior.
Coronado would like for each girl to strive for a winning record and aim to qualify for the state tournament while maintaining a focus on academics to “do well within the classroom as well.”
The SF girls open their season Thursday, Dec. 17 at Denver with MFL MarMac and a 6:15 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 19, they will be at the Independence Duals starting at 10 a.m.