SUMNER — The newly partnered Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli baseball team got a win in its existence opener.
The Cougars defeated the Jesup J-Hawks 7-5 Monday night in Sumner.
Offensive leaders for the J-Hawks were junior Brodie Kresser and sophomore Brody Clark-Hurlbert. Kresser had two hits, including a double and scored one run. Clark-Hurlbert scored one run and had two RBIs.
Kressler started the game on the pitcher’s mound for Jesup and struck out four Cougars in three innings. The Cougars scored three runs against him, but only one was earned. Eighth-grader Jack Miller picked one scoreless inning, striking out one. Senior Mick Gutierrez went two innings, giving up four earned runs while striking out one.
Individual statistics were not available for Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli.
Wapsie Valley 6, Columbus Cath. 1
Wapsie Valley junior Trevor Sauerbrei had two hits, two stolen bases, one run scored and one run batted in to help the Warriors win 6-1 over the visiting Columbus Catholic Sailors on Monday.
Not to be outdone, junior Blayde Bellis hit a double, collected two RBIs, and scored one run.
They both also pitched, with Sauerbrei hurling five innings while striking out eight Sailors. Columbus Catholic got one unearned run against him in the second. Bellis pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out three.
Senior Tanner Blaylock faced one batter, getting him out on two pitches.
Also getting hits for Wapsie Valley were junior Ethan Oltrogge, who also had an RBI and junior Kobe Risse.
OTHER MONDAY SCORES
North Iowa Cedar League
Dike New Hartford 4, West Fork 1
Denver 8, Hudson 3
West Marshall 11, BCLUW 0
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3, East Marshall 1
AGWSR 7, Grundy Center 5
Northeast Iowa CONFERENCE
MFL MarMac 8, Waukon 6
Tri-Rivers CONFERENCE
Calamus Wheatland 3, East Buchanan 2
Edgewood Colesburg 6, Marquette Catholic 5
Easton Valley 10, Starmont 0
Easton Valley 15, Starmont 0
Springville 6, Maquoketa Valley 5
Springville 17, Maquoketa Valley 8
North Linn 6, Midland 6
North Linn 10, Midland 7
Alburnett 2, Lisbon 1
UPPER IOWA CONFERENCE
North Fayette Valley 12, Clayton Ridge 5
North Fayette Valley 9, Clayton Ridge 3
Turkey Valley 22, Kee 6
Turkey Valley 13, Kee 0
