MANCHESTER —One point at a time. One set at a time. One match at a time. That has been the motto for Sumnner-Fredericksburg volleyball during a promising season for the Cougars. Those words led to 24 wins in the regular season, competitive play in the NICL East, and now the program’s first State appearance since 2016 with a 3-0 win over Hudson in Manchester on Wednesday.
“In practice every day, they say ‘one more’ when they are talking about a hit or a play,” coach Tori Sorenson said. “We’ve taken this season one match at a time to reach this point.”
The Hudson Pirates (28-6) was a familiar opponent for the Cougars. The two NICL East rivals faced off in Sumer on September 8, with Sumner-Fred emerging victorious 3-1. Sorenson knew going into this postseason, the Pirates could not be overlooked with a weapon in Drake commit Ashlynn Kuhn playing the middle.
“She's a phenomenal athlete and she makes any match very difficult,” Sorenson said. “Our whole game plan was to slow her down, not stop. “She was going to get her shots. We wanted to make it tough on her.”
The game plan proved to be the difference as the Cougars came out with fire early from junior Morgan Brandt and freshman Isabel Elliot while also holding Kuhn in check for a 25-14 win in the first set.
“I think most people know who we're going to between our two outside hitters,” Sorenson said. “It all boils down to us being in system. Our passing and our serving was phenomenal tonight from the start. This group of kids is so focused on our goals.”
Sumner-Fred found themselves stuck in a rotation and committing several errors in the second set, yet quickly recovered to win 25-19 and take a 2-0 lead over Hudson. Any nerves were shaken off for the third and final set as the Cougars held on to a lead throughout to finish 25-14 and earn a sweep of Hudson.
“We worked really hard to get to get here over the last few seasons,” Brandt said. “We knew we had to stay aggressive, keep pushing, and go after every ball. It’s like every night playing in our conference. Every game was a battle. That prepared us for tonight and I couldn’t be prouder to a part of this team.”
Elliot led the Cougars with 13 kills and eight digs, followed by Brandt with 12 kills, 18 digs and 17 assists. Sophomore Payten Seehase finished with 16 assists and nine digs, with sophomore libero Alivia Lange tallying a team-high 23 digs.
“This season’s success came down to the group of athletes we have,” Sorenson said. “We’ve lacked a go-to player in the past, but this year we have several. Whatever the rotation is, we have a deep bench to push us through against teams like Hudson and will help us at State against whoever we play.”
The Cougars have been awarded the six seed in the State Volleyball Tournament and once again will face off against a conference rival in Dike-New Hartford (29-4) on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. at the Alliant Energy Power House (formerly the U.S. Cellular Center). The Wolverines swept the Cougars earlier this season and claimed the NICL East title. However, it’s been facing teams just like Dike-New Hartord that Brandt believes pushed her program to their State berth and immediate celebration on the court.
“We were prepared for this moment by playing teams like Hudson night in and night out during the regular season,” Brandt said. “Now the goal is to win State by pushing through each game one at a time.”
Photo: Match point! Sumner-Fredericksburg junior Morgan Brandt (3) and her teammates celebrate their sweep over Hudson to earn a trip to State next week in Cedar Rapids.