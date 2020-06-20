SUMNER — The Sumner Lions Club will host its 38th Annual Car Show on Sunday, July 19, at the Sumner-Fredericksburg High School, 802 W. Sixth St in Sumner. From Highway 93, turn north on Maple street. Registration will be 9 a.m. to noon. Participant voting will be noon to 1:30 p.m. with awards at 3 p.m. There will be dash plaques to the first 100.
To admit a vehicle to display, it will cost $15. To attend is free.
Special trophies will include Miss Sumner’s Pick, Best Paint, Best Engine, Best Interior, Best of Show Stock and Best of Show Modified.
Music and announcements will be by Gary Smith. S-F High School summer ball parents will offer concessions on the grounds.
For more info, contact Dwight Wedemeier, at 319-240-9000.
Because of the location at the school, there will be no smoking on the grounds.