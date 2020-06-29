The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has completed a three-week investigation resulted in charges against a Sumner man.
On Monday, the sheriff’s office arrested Matthew Scott Henry, 42, on a charge of second degree sexual assault, a Class B felony. The arrest stems from a reported incident of sexual assault while displaying a weapon that occurred on June 2.
With assistance from the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, a search was also conducted of Henry’s rural Sumner residence. Numerous guns were seized along with marijuana.
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office will be filing the controlled substance charges.
Henry was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail, where he is being held on a $100,000 bond. The charge carries a maximum 25 years in prison sentence if convicted, and placement on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.