FAYETTE COUNTY — A 53-year-old Sumner man died Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash a little more than two miles west of Westgate.
At 10:44 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of W Avenue (V68) and 100th Street.
Kason Thomas Judisch, 18, of Sumner, was driving a 2008 Chevy Impala when he collided with a 2000 Ford F350 driven Thomas William Simmons, 53, of Sumner, according Sheriff's Office news release.
Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene. Judisch was transported to Gundersen Lutheran hospital in La Crosse, Wis., to be treated for serious injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.
The vehicle came to rest at the edge of a farm field at the northeast corner of the intersection.
Judisch is a member of the Sumner-Fredericksburg graduating class of 2020.
As of Tuesday morning, this accident remains under investigation.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Westgate EMS and Fire Department, Oelwein Mercy Ambulance, Iowa Department of Transportation and the State Medical Examiner’s Office.