SUMNER — For the first time Memories Are Forever, Sumner’s state and national historic site 1901 school will be open with regular hours this summer. Memorial Day weekend is being called its “grand re-opening” with doors opening from noon until 6 p.m. all three days, Saturday, May 29-Monday, May 31. Admittance is free, at 300 West Fourth St., Sumner.
Visitors can view community and school history in 18 rooms on the first and second floors. The school’s unique architecture with its oak stairways and floors is celebrating its 120th year.
Rooms include FFA, military, community, music, alumni, sports, scouting, 4-H, country schools, business, medical, art and so forth.
Recently Memories Are Forever completed a $125,000 project to install on a new roof on the building. The school’s electrical system was redone and an automatic fire/smoke alarm system was installed.
MAF hours beginning June 2 are as follows: Wednesdays 3-8 p.m., Thursdays 3-8 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays 1-5 p.m. Anyone seeking more information may phone Eugene Knoploh at 319-269-3861 or Trish Hall Hampton 319-327-7574.