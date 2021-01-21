SUMNER – The Sumner Police announced on Wednesday the arrest of a child care provider in the alleged abuse of a 1-year-old child.
An employee of Crystal’s Christian Child Care LLC in Sumner reported to police on Jan. 19, that the owner, Crystal Bahe, had injured the child while disciplining over behavior, the police say.
Sumner Police arrested Bahe, 54, on the Class D felony charge of child endangerment.
The Iowa Department of Human Service was contacted and it has initiated an assessment. The daycare’s operations have been suspended until the assessment is complete.
“The families of the children attending the day care program have all been notified of the DHS assessment and the children have been removed from the facility by their parents,” says the Sumner Police news release.
The child care was incorporated in October 2014, according to Iowa Secretary of State online records.
Crystal’s Christian Child Care is a “Registered Child Development Home” with the state.