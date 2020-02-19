SUMNER — A Sumner teen has died following a rollover on Wednesday morning.
At 7:52 a.m., Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2800 block of Highway 93 west of Sumner.
Isabelle Linn Meyer, 18, of Sumner, had been eastbound in a 2004 Chevrolet truck, unaccompanied, and lost control on the ice-covered road. The truck entered the south ditch and rolled over, ejecting her.
Meyer was transported to Community Memorial Hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Transportation, Sumner Fire Department, Sumner Ambulance Service and Bremer County Dispatch assisted.