Sunday fire call at CITY Laundering

The Oelwein Fire Department responded to a fire alarm system at CITY Laundering, 1700 S. Frederick Ave., at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
Oelwein Fire Chief Mike Hillman said firefighters found a tote of shop rags had started a fire from spontaneous combustion.
“The laundry plant has a sprinkler system which had gone off, so that assisted in keeping the fire contained to a small area,” Chief Hillman said.
He said the fire was located near the unloading docks and was a very small area. Firefighters were on the scene approximately 90 minutes.
“There was some smoke in the building, but fans and assistance from some employees helped to clear the smoke out,” he said.
Luis Portillo, plant operations, said production was normal Monday morning and there was no damage to the facility.
“The biggest thing we are doing is getting to the source of what happened, to make sure this does not happen again,” Portillo said. “Most of the issue was just getting the water out of the building and cleaning up.”
Portillo said their sprinkler system handled most of the fire and then firefighters made sure there were no residual hot spots.
“We are fine, everything is OK, and our workers have things back to normal,” he said.
City Laundering Company, now known simply as CITY, began in Oelwein in 1906 and has remained a thriving, independently family-owned, industrial laundry well into the 21st Century. CITY’s service area now includes all of Iowa, into north central Minnesota and Wisconsin.