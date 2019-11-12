Sunday morning blaze destroys pole barn and 325 round bales near Westgate

WESTGATE — Westgate Fire and Rescue was called out just before 1 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, to 21015 100th St., about a half mile west of Westgate on C33. A pole barn filled with 250 cornstalk round bales and 75 wheat straw round bales was fully engulfed, as firefighters arrived on scene.
Dean Rueber owns the farm and the building were being rented for storage by Top Deck Holsteins.
Westgate Fire Chief Bill Kime said there was not much that could be done except try to contain the blaze to the one building, which they were able to accomplish with assistance from Maynard and Oran Fire Departments.
Chief Kime said
spontaneous combustion is to blame for the fire. All of the large bales and the pole barn were destroyed. An excavator from Smith Construction of Sumner was called in to tear apart the bales to help extinguish the blaze, which they battled throughout the morning.
Chase Leech was also called in with a mini-excavator to help pull the bales out of the structure.
Kime reported 135,000 gallons of water were poured on the fire, 76,000 from the city of Westgate and the remaining hauled from the city of Maynard. Kime estimated the round bales go for about $40 apiece at the sale barns. He said the building would probably cost $30,000 or more to replace. No injuries were reported.