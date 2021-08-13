The Oelwein School Board will meet early at 6:30 p.m. Monday to tour the high school, which is nearing completion, Superintendent Josh Ehn says. The regular meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
“Priority has been given to the high school at this point,” Ehn said in a construction update on Friday’s board agenda. High school students will attend that building when school resumes Aug. 24.
“A few major pieces of the puzzle will not be completed before school starts,” Ehn said.
“All delays are directly tied to supply chain issues and acquisition of materials. Parts were ordered in the spring and [contractors] are still [a]waiting arrival.”
“The two that will be noticeable — all of the ‘storefronts’ or entry doorways (there are four) will not arrive until [Aug.] 30,” he said. “We will use the existing doors until they arrive. Removal and replacement should take one day apiece when they arrive and will cause little disruption to the school day once they begin.”
“The biggest impact here is we will not be using the main entrance for the first two weeks and will instead use the gym entrances by Champ,” Ehn said, referencing the Husky dog statue.
“The second major delay is the availability of the epoxy resin
Science countertops,” he continued. “Delivery is estimated to be at the end of September or October. Temporary melamine counter tops will go in and we will not hook-up the water and gas until the new ones arrive.
Wings Park Elementary students will attend Parkside and Sacred Heart schools when school starts, as previously announced.
“Wings Park Construction is moving along nicely with no other real delays to show. The Steel delivery is still targeted for the first week of September,” Ehn said. “Framing in the old section is about 75% complete with electrical and plumbing rough-ins coming right behind. They are starting to put up sheetrock.”
ACTION ITEMS
The board will be asked to approve:
• shifting $40,000 in ESSER funds from the general fund to the activity fund as allowed in ESSER I and II related to ticket receipts and lost gate admission. After closing the books on fiscal 2021, the district was able to study the longitudinal data to demonstrate a $40,000 impact in lost revenue directly related to ticket receipts and lost gate admission.
• The Return to learn plan for 2021-22.
• ESSER III plan and 20% learning loss. Among the changes, the district will:
— hire a literacy and instructional coach who will collaborate with school teams to identify skill deficiencies and work with small groups of students on “tier three interventions” in reading, and
— hire a middle school art teacher to increase student engagement with the school and address learning with social emotional behavioral health and meet with core teams.
— retain 12 additional para-educators to assist in learning loss and classroom supervision, giving K-6 teachers additional small group, interventional and professional learning community (PLC) time.
— hire staffing to review, replace, and improve curriculum and classroom deliverables to accelerate student learning. Project Based Learning Consulting will provide onsite professional development in these units.
• Updating fees for 4-year-old preschool. The state pays for half-day, so this is offered at no charge. Half-days were used in 2020-21 during the pandemic for safety reasons. For full-day attendance (four days a week), fees will be $120 per month, or $60 for free and reduced lunch qualifiers. Fees due the 15th of the month from September through April.
Administrators explained, “As we receive 50% of pupil costs for half-day, we are able to charge a fee for the remaining 12-15 hours of instruction.”
• Raising substitute pay to be competitive with the area, size and staffing need. The daily rate before FICA and IPERS will go from $107 to $130. Long-term will start at 11-plus days (down from 21-plus) and will increase from $178 to $190. Note that rates are not applied retroactively to cumulative service.