The Oelwein School Board began discussing among itself on Dec. 21 a potential land swap with Oelwein Area Chamber and Economic Development, with no action taken.
“We have our current ag teachers sitting on the back of the (high school) building,” said Superintendent Josh Ehn, who introduced the proposal. The greenhouse is located on the high school lot north of the building, with a high tunnel greenhouse out back near the Buildings and Grounds facility. The test plot sits in southeast town at the end of Eighth Avenue, where it intersects Seventh Street.
“It feels a little disjointed,” Ehn said.
Ehn proposed swapping the 15 acres where the test plot sits (at Eighth Avenue and Seventh Street) for a 4-acre parcel south of and adjacent to the Regional Tech Complex at 1401 Technology Drive. The Oelwein School District also owns the RTC, and the Oelwein Area Chamber and Economic Development owns the plot to the south where the greenhouse, tunnel and test plot could potentially go.
“The concept (is to) potentially maybe move some of the resources out to the RTC and have a long-term vision, relocating the high tunnel out there, relocating the greenhouse out there, and start to bring some of our programming out there,” Ehn said. “I think those things we can do without a whole lot of pickups. One of the linchpins that could really make this cool is putting the test plot out there as well.”
Northeast of the Seventh Street test plot, just east of where Ninth Avenue SE intersects, are two lots possessed by the school district, lots 23 and 24, which it would retain.
“Those have been final-platted to the city,” Ehn said. “There’s sewer and water under those. So we could retain those and then continue to build on those for the Husky Construction program.”
The 15-acre current-test plot south adjacent to the construction lots was once platted for a subdivision, according to a 2017 drawing from Fehr Graham.
“In return, we would give them the land that sits out here, (parcels) A and B,” Ehn said of the current test plot site. “We would also turn over all our documents, all the plans and prints we had developed through Fehr Graham for the subplatting so they could go and develop it.”
Ehn indicated OCAD would likely take the current test plot out of ag production, if a test plot is considered as such.
“I don’t think they would sit on it and farm it for years, the idea would be that they would take and turn it into an economic development piece, where they could generate some economic development,” Ehn said. “(They) could find a developer, contractor that would be interested in building it out into a subdivision, or put in condos or town homes or something in that area, which benefits us long-term in terms of the potential to have $6 or 8 million of taxable valuation on the books, but that’s turning it into what could essentially be a nice housing development adjacent to the school district here.”
As to who else knew, Ehn told the board of conversations with Northeast Iowa Community College about synchronous buildout from high school to college programs, noting “NICC has a new dean.”
Deb Howard, who directs the merged Oelwein Area Chamber and Economic Development, was also aware of the school board discussing the matter when contacted. “Our board hasn’t agreed to anything and neither has theirs,” she said. “It’s been discussed.”
“So early, early, early in the talking stages,” Ehn told the school board, asking for members’ opinions. “There’s lots of moving parts. It comes down to, is it something we’re willing to discuss, and we take the lead and propose it to the OCAD board.
“We get the immediate results of having land that’s right adjacent to land we already own that we could develop into more agricultural programs and really have one site for all our agricultural needs,” Ehn said. “On paper, we’d lose land, but when you look at the whole program, all that’s involved, (it’s an) opportunity… so just trying to kind of think through some new ways to do some new innovative things with the space we already have.”
“We’re giving up good ground to gain some of the worst?” board member Bob Kalb asked.
“In terms of agriculture, yes,” Ehn said.
“It doesn’t make any sense to me, not for ag,” Kalb said. “I understand being closer to the building. But it doesn’t have anything to do with ag. If you learn anything about grain production, … you don’t trade hilltop ground for something on low ground… That doesn’t mean there aren’t some potentials to do some other things.”
Comparing the crop suitabilities and soil type on county land records, the parcel by the RTC that OCAD now owns has an unadjusted rating of 86.93 (CSR2), according to county land records, and is a Clyde clay loam soil. One of the test plot parcels which the Oelwein School District owns, Parcel A, which is classified as ag land for tax purposes — but not for zoning purposes — has a CSR of 88.83, and is a mixture of loamy soils — consisting of Kenyon, Floyd, Clyde clay and Lourdes loams. The other half of the current test plot, Parcel B, is classified as commercial for tax purposes and has no CSR listed.
“I totally agree with what you’re saying Bob,” Ehn said. “The location, has value, in terms of the education,” Ehn said.
Responding to a comment from Ehn indicating he was unsure of the level of use of the different ag sites now, Minton said of the ag or horticulture students, “They had garden products in there last year, it just wasn’t covered.”
“So they are making it work, all the different components are being used,” Ehn said. “They farm the farmland, use the greenhouse, use the high tunnel. Just looking at it as an opportunity.”
“You said it correctly, there are a lot of pieces to the puzzle,” Kalb said. “And I wouldn’t doubt we can’t work something out.”
The Daily Register reached out to one of the ag advisers for comment.