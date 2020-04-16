Tim Hadley, of Ollie, Iowa, who currently teaches in Pekin and was a principal for four years, is slated to take over for departing Oelwein High School Principal Travis Druvenga.
Superintendent Josh Ehn will recommend Hadley’s hiring to the School Board on Monday. His start date would be effective July 1.
Position candidates took part in virtual interviews with the administrative team, staff, board members and students last week.
Ehn spoke highly of Hadley.
“I am so excited to bring Tim and his family to Oelwein,” Ehn said. “His experience with technology integration, standards work, and working with at-risk youth will serve our high school well. He comes with a unique set of skills and attributes that will help our High School grow and flourish in the years to come.”
Hadley teaches at-risk youth and social studies at Pekin High School. Prior, he served as a principal for grades 6-12. He left his leadership role to serve the Iowa National Guard as a chaplain. He has served various leadership roles on local and state committees and has coached multiple sports.
Hadley is a 2008 graduate of William Penn. He received his master’s degree in educational leadership from Iowa State University in 2012. His wife is also an educator, and together they have two children who will be attending Oelwein Schools in the fall.
Druvenga accepted a principalship at his alma mater Dike-New Hartford in the fall, taking his wife Kristi, an instructional coach, along. He was OHS principal for three years and in the district for 19.