Oelwein Superintendent of Schools Josh Ehn surveyed damage in and around the high school Thursday morning from what is now being classified as an EF 0 tornado that swept through parts of Oelwein Wednesday evening.
Ehn said the tornado damage was contained to the high school campus and Husky Stadium, where the destruction was more visible. He and Buildings and Grounds Director Kevin Minton walked the all-weather track, football field and checked the stadium seating for structural damage before the superintendent took a few minutes for an interview with the Daily Register.
Ehn said the tornado hit at approximately 6:40 p.m. It moved from southwest to southeast damaging some homes and JoJo’s Dairy Queen, before hitting the high school campus. The roof over the central corridor at the high school was ripped off. Tarp from the gymnasium is being used to cover the space temporarily. The FFA greenhouse had some panels knocked out and the FFA chicken coop next to the greenhouse was flipped over and ruined.
“The chicken coop got tossed, and all the chickens are OK, fortunately. The chickens have all been rehomed. FFA members were called and they moved the chickens to the other coop at Wings Park, so they are all in one location now,” Ehn said.
The ticket booth that sat next to the entrance of Husky Stadium was blown off its concrete foundation, over the chain-link fence and came to rest on one of the large stadium light poles behind the main bleacher section. A pile of unidentifiable rubble lay in front of the booth, that included a smashed portable toilet from the construction project going on at the high school, some outdoor play equipment from Little Husky Learning Center, pieces of siding, wood, and twisted garbage receptacles.
The siding covering the backside of the bleachers was ripped into shreds. When asked about the safety of the bleachers, Ehn, who worked his way through college as a carpenter and builder, said, “There doesn’t appear to be any real structural damage.” He added that an older, smaller section of metal bleachers that sat at the north end of the main section, was ripped out onto the track and football field.
Uprooted trees, branches and other objects also littered the track and field. Ehn said the specially designed, all-weather track surface was cut up by the flying debris and will have to be repaired in some form. The field was also gouged in several places and will need fixing.
Standing on the now bare concrete slab where the ticket booth had been located, Ehn gestured at empty space over head, “The base of our power comes right through here. So, we have no phones and no Internet.” He said they were lucky to have Mercy Hospital next door to run an electrical line from so the construction crew and others using the buildings have electricity.
He said they would wait for their insurance adjuster to see the damage, before beginning the cleanup and repairs.
“We’re five weeks out from the start of the next school year and hosting our first football game,” he said.
Wings Park Elementary and the Middle School were not damaged.