As of Thursday, at least two two area school districts weren’t planning to bring students back early even though the state is allowing it — Wapsie Valley and Starmont. Oelwein will consider it at the May 18 School Board meeting.
“I am glad we got clarity from the governor as they become easier to administer when all schools are following the same expectations,” Oelwein Superintendent Josh Ehn said in responding to questions her Wednesday proclamation.
Gov. Kim Reynolds proclaimed on Wednesday that schools can start before Aug. 23 just this year as long as their Return-to-Learn plan shows they will also provide the minimum instructional time during the 2020-21 academic year of 180 days or 1,080 hours.
“We are considering this,” Ehn said. “(It) will be determined at the May 18 board meeting.”
Superintendents who say their districts will adhere to the previously set Aug. 23 start date include those at Wapsie Valley and Starmont.
The RTL plan is required of every district, according to Ehn and Wapsie Valley Superintendent Dave Larson.
“If you are starting early, it has to be addressed in the plan,” Ehn said.
“Right now we are looking to hold to the Aug. 23 calendar start date,” Larson said. “We could bring staff in the week prior for professional development as is standard practice.”
Wapsie will convene its Building Leadership Team, which includes representatives from all its buildings, after seeing the Return-to-Learn template plan or detailed guidance expected this week.
The Iowa Department of Education promised schools further guidance on its Return-to-Learn plans that it asked schools to complete by July 1 to address the needs of diverse student groups and staff.
The Department of Education posted guidance three weeks ago saying the templates would be available in one to two weeks.
“Detailed guidance and a template for submission of the plans ... will be provided in the next one to two weeks,” states the DE guidance document. “Return to Learn provisions may include options for summer school, enrichment activities, or other opportunities designed to address the needs of learners as a result of COVID-19 disruptions to learning.”
Superintendents were still waiting on the templates as of Thursday. After an area education agency discussion this week Larson said he expected the template this week.
“When we see that, we will convene our BLT to move forward with our plan,” Larson said.
“At this point, Starmont is not looking into starting school early for kids,” Superintendent Troy Heller said. A school board meeting is coming up on Monday, May 11; the agenda was unavailable online Friday morning. “However, because of all the things going on, that may change. However, we are looking early at starting teachers for training. ... We want to train our teachers to make sure if this ever happens again, we can be a required teaching school instead of a voluntary teaching school.”
Summer school could be incorporated into Oelwein.’s RTL plan. Summer school is something the district has been doing for several years. The calendar the board approved in February to begin Tuesday, Aug. 25, before any COVID-19 cases appeared in Iowa in early March.
Iowa’s first COVID-19 cases were reported March 7 and the governor recommended suspending K-12 schools on March 15.
“We are making plans for virtual summer school and some face-to-face,” Ehn said. “Details will be released in the coming days as those plans are finalized.”
“We don’t know if we will be allowed to have social contact in June, July or August,” Ehn said for an April 18 Daily Register report, which remains the case. “We will have plans in place we can execute once those restrictions are lifted. If there’s any change in summer school options in July or August, it will be included in the Return-to-Learn plan.” Although he prefers an in-person experience for summer school, plans will include a hybrid option.
Additionally, the Wednesday proclamation temporarily suspended the scholarship rule (academic eligibility) for interscholastic athletics.
When school and sports resume, all athletes will be deemed academically eligible, it says.
It also temporarily waived the transfer rule for interscholastic sports with regard to the requirement of a number of school days of ineligibility.
According to the rule cited, transfer students are ineligible to compete in interscholastic sports for 90 school days with exceptions. The proclamation says any day a school is closed pursuant to a proclamation of the governor (apparently referencing the school shutdown since March 15) shall be counted toward the days the rule requires.
“We don’t anticipate any of these being a big deal,” Ehn said. “A few students may be eligible in the fall that wouldn’t be otherwise, but have missed the opportunity to ‘work it off’ during track, tennis, golf and maybe baseball/softball.”
Larson said Wapsie would waive that as the governor stated.