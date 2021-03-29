Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz reported favorably on a bridge replacement contract to the Supervisors in Monday’s regular weekly meeting. The board approved the motion to accept the contract bid. Janell Bradley made the motion with Marty Stanbrough’s second.
K Construction Inc. of Elkader submitted the winning bid for $324,861.80.
Fantz said, “As I reported in last week’s meeting, this bid was $50,000 under the engineering estimate … it represents a good value for the taxpayer.”
The contract provides for the Acorn bridge’s replacement, which spans Beaver Creek on W55 south of Elgin.
In other business, Supervisors discussed several county ordinances that needed to be removed from the books. The board discussed the updates with the Fayette County Auditor Lori Moellers. Iowa Code 331.302 requires a periodic review of ordinances at least every five years. The effort ensures that obsolete ordinances do not accumulate over time.
At 10:30 am, the board held an award ceremony. The Fayette County Road Department’s Engineering Staff received the 2020 APAI (Asphalt Paving Association of Iowa) Eastern Iowa County Engineering Department of the Year Award. Present to receive the award from APAI representative Royce Fichtner were Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz, Assistant County Engineers Luke Bowdish, Matt McElree, and Ben Daleske. Winners were selected based on several criteria: technical quality of road paving, environmental compliance, and cost-effectiveness /productivity factors.