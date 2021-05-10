The Fayette County Board of Supervisors met in regular session Monday morning to consider several routine matters. The board conducted a first reading of a proposed Ordinance #43. This ordinance would repeal and replace Ordinance #29, a Floodplain Management Ordinance.
Catherine Miller, head of the planning and zoning department described the change as “pretty standard.” The proposed changes were not considered to be major in their impact on floodplain policy in Fayette County. The ordinances needed to be updated due to new floodplain maps being produced by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Readers can explore the floodplain maps at the Beacon (schneidercorp.com) website or they can call the planning and zoning office at 563-422-3767 for assistance.
A second reading of the proposed Ordinance #43 is scheduled for next Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting at 9:30 a.m.
In other business, the board received County Engineer Joel Fantz’s weekly report on the progress of work being performed on the county’s secondary roads. Work for the last week and upcoming week involves work on 120th Street, L Avenue and W14. These included pipe replacements and bridge replacement related tasks. Fantz mentioned that a $10k grant was being sought for some needed signage work around the county.
At approximately 10 a.m. the board heard a report by Catherine Miller regarding old business. Specifically, a Solar Ordinance, a Green/Private Burial Ordinance, the Comprehensive Plan, and various rules and regulations.
Miller then went on to cover new business items that included several requests by residents to receive waivers in connection with the subdivision of property.
At approximately 11:20 a.m. the Supervisors met with Judy Funk of Heartland Insurance to review and approve the 2021/2022 Heartland Insurance coverage that the county has. Jeanine Tellin explained this review was basically the same that individuals perform when they sit down with their insurance agents to ensure they are receiving suitable coverage for property. This policy covers all county property and equipment.