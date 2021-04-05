WEST UNION—The Fayette County Board of Supervisors passed a motion to ease the mask wearing rules inside the courthouse at Monday’s regular weekly meeting.
After the board discussed the issue, Supervisor Janell Bradley moved that the present wording in the mask guideline be changed from “shall” to “may.” This change affects courthouse employees only. The board’s recommendation that the general public still wear masks while conducting business inside the courthouse remains in place.
Last year on March 18, limits on public access to the courthouse first went into effect. The Board of Supervisors approved the restrictions such as limiting the number of visitors in the courthouse to 10 and requiring people to answer health screening questions before they could gain access.
The board pulled back from some of those restrictions by the end of May to allow more access to the the courthouse.