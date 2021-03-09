WEST UNION — On Monday, during a regularly scheduled meeting, the Fayette County Board of Supervisors approved a measure to contribute $10,000 to the Fayette County Fairgrounds to build a new 6-foot vinyl fence.
The new fence will replace a section of the old fence adjacent to Hwy. 150 on the fairgrounds property. The project represents one of the next items to be accomplished in the ongoing list of improvements to the grounds.
Engineer’s Office report
Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz provided a weekly update to board members. Fantz informed the board he had received several applications for the full-time mechanic position in the maintenance shop. “It’s harder to find workers,” stated Fantz. He went on to say that they seem to attract older workers, “who are willing to take a cut in pay in exchange for not traveling so much.”
Fantz submitted paperwork for adjustments in pay for two department employees. The assistant to the county engineer received an increase to $33.81 per hour, while an administrative assistant received an increase to $22.91 per hour. Fantz later wrote in an email that these increases resulted from employees’ merit and training milestone accomplishments.
“It is much better and more cost-effective to retain good people than to replace them,” Fantz wrote in the same email.
Fantz informed the board that a contract for the new maintenance shop building would be let on Thursday. He hoped for acceptable price bids. Results may be ready for discussion with the Supervisors at next week’s meeting.
In other business
The board approved a renewal of a Mediacom Phone service contract. The board discussed alternative options for the Microsoft 365 licensing plans used on county computer systems. Board members asked Deputy Auditor Cindy Einck, who acted as a recording secretary during Monday’s meeting, to clarify the two plans’ services. The board requested Einck to clarify some items contained in the two offers and report back next week.
A planning and zoning meeting was held with Cathy Miller at 10 a.m. Miller presented two items as new business. One involved a change in property zoning classification to own and operate a semi-truck repair and sales business. The other dealt with seeking permission to split a parcel of land.
The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be on Monday, March 15 at 9 a.m.