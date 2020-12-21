WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors reviewed a recommended increase in salaries for elected county officials and approved the measure in a 2-1 vote Monday. The county Board of Compensation made the salary change recommendations when it met Dec. 7.
The increases will take effect next July. The county Treasurer, Recorder, and Auditor will receive a 5% increase, while the county Supervisors, Sheriff, and Attorney will each receive a 3% increase.
Supervisors Marty Stanbrough and Janell Bradley voted in favor, while Jeanine Tellin voted against the increase.
The Compensation Board members based their recommendations on the cost of living increases and officials’ salary in similar positions in other counties. The board aims to provide competitive salaries that keep and attract qualified candidates in these positions.
In other business at Monday’s meeting, the board approved the issuance of a 12-month class C Liquor License with outdoor service and Sunday Sales for the Pleasant Valley Sports Club.
The Supervisors received a report from County Engineer Joel Fantz regarding various projects that were underway. Several 1940s style bridges that have old wooden supporting pillars have been the object of modifications.
This upgrade work has involved the use of concrete to encase the base of the wooden structures. The project will allow the pillars to resist decay better. “I hope to add another 50 years of service to these bridges by performing this work,” said Fantz. Fantz stated that replacing such bridges could run between $600 and $700 thousand.