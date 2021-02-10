The Fayette County Board of Supervisors on Monday capped property tax levy rates for fiscal year 2021-2022, keeping them the same as the current year.
The supervisors also authorized the Engineer’s Office to receive sealed contract bids to construct the new county maintenance facility on the south end of West Union.
A summary of the tax levies approved by the board are as follows (per thousand dollars of assessed value):
• The General Basic fund levy: $3.50 (the maximum allowable under state law).
• The General Supplemental fund levy: over $1.59.
• The Rural Basic fund levy: $3.25.
Counties must have their General Basic levy maxed out in order to enact a General Supplemental levy. Those levies are combined on the required public notices as the General Services levies. In the case of Fayette County, the combined estimated tax rate for General Services is $5.09, which will collect an estimated $6,159,094 in property taxes.
After receiving County Auditor Lori Moellers’ formal request to set the “General Basic” fund levy rate at $3.50 per $1,000, the supervisors opened the floor for any general comments from the public. Questions from residents allowed Moellers and board members to explain that the general fund levy was less than those set by surrounding counties.
Moellers explained that special procedures are required before the board can set the General Basic fund rate above $3.50.
Moellers stated that levies have remained unchanged since last year. Property valuation increases are the reason that residents have seen their tax bills change. The county assessor’s office sets property valuations.
The next step in the budgeting process will involve the board approving a proposed budget for review and comment at a public hearing on March 1. They will consist of two sessions. The general hearing will be at 9 a.m., and budget amendments will be heard at 10:45 a.m.
In other business, the board received a report from the Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz regarding proposed site plans for the new county maintenance facility at 221 South Industrial Parkway, West Union. Fantz said that the plans provided by IIW, P.C. — an architectural firm based in Dubuque, Iowa — were “$1 million over what I was hoping to see” at the cost of $5.2 million.
Fantz noted that the submitted building plans with their features still represented an excellent long-term value for the money.
The board unanimously approved the allowing the engineer’s office accept sealed bids for the project. The posted notice specifies that bids must be submitted by 2 p.m. on March 11 at the Fayette County Engineer’s office.
A copy of the announcement to receive these bids is available on the county website.
The plans call for a single story (approximately 27,600 square foot) free-standing building with two partial mezzanines. This building will include general office spaces, parts storage, a welding area, a vehicle wash bay, and other miscellaneous maintenance spaces. The general building construction will consist of structural steel framing, architectural precast wall panels, composite metal wall panels, and a prefinished metal roof. The building will incorporate a fire protection system, plumbing, HVAC, communications system, and electrical work.