The Fayette County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a property tax abatement request by the city of Oelwein.
The supervisors approved abating $31,500.26 in taxes for the subject parcels of land. Janell Bradley explained that this action allows the city to make the properties more attractive to potential buyers and developers. The abatement lets buyers be exempt from paying outstanding property taxes on the lands.
They were either abandoned properties acquired by the city or were from a deal struck with a landlord in 2020, according to Oelwein City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger. Davey’s Doin’s LLC turned over 37 rental properties to the city because the landlord did not want to make upgrades and repairs required to meet the city’s new rental code.
The city razed houses on more than 40 properties in 2020.
“We are trying to have the taxes abated so that we can provide these properties to neighbors at a reduced cost,” Mulfinger told the Daily Register. “Our hope is that we can get them back on the tax rolls for the school, county, and city.
“Some of these have over $3,000 in backed up taxes. We know that people want to expand their footprint but do not want to pay the back taxes.”
IN OTHER ACTION
• Board members discussed and approved two fund transfers into the secondary road fund. They were: A transfer of $1,224,078.50 from the rural services fund and another from the general basic fund of $24,000.
The board makes such adjustments when it determines that budgeted amounts are over needs. The funds are redistributed to other accounts that require the extra monies.
• Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz reported that several road maintenance projects were in progress this week. One involved work on the Depot Road culvert to the west of Wadena. An aluminum box culvert replaces the present 10-by-10 foot twin box concrete culvert located there.
Another culvert project on 120th street was also underway. Fantz did not give an expected completion date for the work.
The next scheduled Board of Supervisors meeting will be on Monday, May 3 at 9 a.m.
Daily Register Editor Chris Baldus contributed to this report.