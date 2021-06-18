WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors will consider approving contracts with the Board of Health and County Engineer when they meet Monday at 9 a.m. in the courthouse in West Union. They will mull a construction-sharing agreement with Black Hawk County for V62/Y Avenue and consider an education and training pay scale for a Roads Department employee.
Also for approval is a local match resolution for the Hazard Mitigation Assistance Program and an autopsy transportation fees policy.
— Mira Schmitt-Cash