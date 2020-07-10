The Fayette County Board of Supervisors will review an updated pandemic policy for approval at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 13, which is the start time for the meeting in the courthouse boardroom. The phone line is 563-422-3538.
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Oelwein, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 58%
- Feels Like: 81°
- Heat Index: 81°
- Wind: 13 mph
- Wind Chill: 79°
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:39:23 AM
- Sunset: 08:46:34 PM
- Dew Point: 63°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Plentiful sunshine. High 83F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 65F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Tomorrow
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 79F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NW @ 12mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 13mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 12mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 11mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 7mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 5mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 4mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 4mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 3mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 2mph
Precip: 19% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Trending
Articles
- Local homeowner tears into rehab project
- Tree falls across NW Oelwein house; no one injured
- Oelwein softball wins No. 5 in New Hampton
- Storm knocks out power affecting 2,326 in county, 273 in town
- Two compete for Miss Maynard title
- OPD wants citizens to be healthy, safe and seen
- Area corn crop lives up to familiar rhyme
- Blue Devils rally to split doubleheader
- Prosecution cites distracted driving in fatal hit-and-run
- Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
Images
Videos
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.