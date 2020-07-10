Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Fayette County Board of Supervisors will review an updated pandemic policy for approval at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 13, which is the start time for the meeting in the courthouse boardroom. The phone line is 563-422-3538.

 
 
 

