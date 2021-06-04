WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors at its regular Monday meeting will review and vote on a contract to provide emergency dispatching services for the city of Oelwein.
The supervisors will also vote on some property division requests sought by private landowners and tax abatements sought by the city of Oelwein.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m.
The agenda also includes:
• Awarding an audit proposal.
• Yearly employee evaluations for County Engineer Joel Fantz, Planning and Zoning administrator Catherine Miller, and custodian Tim Cummings.
• Considering approval of V62 construction agreements with the city of Sumner, Buchanan County and Bremer County.
• Considering approval of the plans and specs for soil stabilization and Otta Seal overlay of 10th Street and Outer Road.
• Voting on a subdivision ordinance waiver request by Richard Block, of St. Cloud, Florida, to split about 2 acres of bare ground from a 149.16-acre parcel. In 2020, 5.61-acres, including the building site, was split from an original 154.77-acre parcel. The affected property is Parcel No. 1325300006 (149.16 acres) in Fremont Township in an agricultural zoning district adjacent to 8482 T Ave., Maynard, on the South and the West.
• Voting on the subdivision ordinance waiver request by Eugene Medberry Estate, of Elgin, to split about 4.65 acres, including the building site, from a 60.07-acre parcel. In 2011, 14.62 acres, 9.08 acres and 91.88 acres were split from an original 175.65-acre parcel. The affected property is Parcel No. 0833100008 in Pleasant Valley Township in an agricultural zoning district. The address is 19424 Dogwood Road, Elgin
• Voting on the first amended and restated 28E agreement for County Social Services Region.
• Voting on an American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds agreement.
• Voting on a financial assistance agreement with Northeast Iowa Resource Conservation and Development for the coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds for Fayette County.
• an 11 a.m. public hearing for the first reading of proposed ordinance No. 44 (An Ordinance re-adopting the existing county code, of Fayette County). Then setting a public hearing date for the second reading.
• Voting on property tax abatements as requested by the city of Oelwein.
• Voting on assigning the Tax Sale Certificate 2018-00070 to the city of Oelwein with the understanding that all of the outstanding property taxes and city special assessments on the parcel will be abated upon the issuance of a deed to the city of Oelwein.
• Reviewing and voting on Response Technologies Centurion Armor Product Protection and Technical support Plan.