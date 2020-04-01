The Fayette County Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 on Wednesday, April 1 to terminate the lease contract for the Department of Human Services building.
The former movie theater that housed the Department of Human Services in downtown West Union collapsed on March 25. The county leases it from Ray Steffens.
By Iowa law, the county board of supervisors determines the location of the DHS office space for the county office within a community of the department’s choosing, and the supervisors must “make reasonable efforts to collocate the office with other state and local government or private entity offices in order to maintain the offices in a cost-effective location that is convenient to the public.” This provision is found in Iowa Code Section 217.43 subsection 3.
Anyone being served through the office is being directed to the DHS field office in Independence. Phone calls to the Fayette office are being automatically routed there. The Independence phone numbers are 319-334-6091 and 800-642-6609.
No one was in the building at the time of the collapse, Fayette Newspapers reported.
According to building owner Ray Steffens, office workers left the building at noon and construction workers evacuated just minutes before the building fell after they were inspecting structural issues with the building, Fayette Newspapers reported.
The end date of the lease was not immediately available on Wednesday afternoon, after reaching out to staff from two county offices.