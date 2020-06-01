To prevent possible spread of the deadly COVID-19 illness, the metal folding chairs for Wapsie Valley’s graduating seniors were set at least six feet apart from each other in three rows at midfield on Sunday in the school’s football stadium.
Families were clustered together behind the rows in distant islands unto themselves.
On a school desk set off to the side of all this sat a spray bottle with a duct tape label that said “hand sanitizer.”
None of these precautions were particularly a surprise to the Class of 2020 that saw its senior year end early because of the global pandemic that has led to the deaths of more than 100,000 Americans. Still, a surprise filled with life was waiting for them in the little yellow envelopes attached to their chairs.
Wapsie Valley High School graduated 43 seniors this year, although not all were able to attend Sunday’s commencement ceremony in the school stadium.
The graduates are: Gaia Amato, Sloane Banger, Tanner Bantz, Brock Beesecker, Kaci Beesecker, Morgan Biretz, Tanner Blaylock, Tegan Briddle, Brendon Brown, Jenna Curley,
Grace Ann Cutsforth, Vanessa Deleon, Morgan Downs, Maddelyn Fenske, Ethan Garlow, Jason Harks, Kaylee Heinze, Cayle Huebner, Gavin Hyde, Samantha Kane, Traeton Kaufman, Melody Kayser, Anthony Laurie, Hannah Miller, McKenna Miller, Anthony Morse, Jackson Nading, Cole Neil, Kennadi Neil, Alexandra Parker, Bradly Pierce, Ana Plaza Fernandez, Andruw Powell, Adrianna Richards, Reily Richards, Kiks Rosengarten, Katie Sauerbrei, Samantha Schnor, Emma Silva, Elsie VanDaele, Kyle Voy, Reese Welcher and Gavon Worthy.
Superintendent David Larson, in his opening remarks lauded the class for its perseverance, a theme that carried through other speeches given from the stage decorated with sun flowers. As each graduate walked across the stage, they picked up a holder for their diploma and a sunflower. There were no handshakes, just smiles and nods between students, the school board chair and administrators.
“I have seen them persevere in the classroom, on stages of music and acting, on athletic courts, mats and fields, in state competition and conventions,” Larson said. “I have seen them persevere in developing their relationships that will last you a lifetime. And, yes, I have seen them persevere through a pandemic that denied them many of the things they looked forward to in their senior year.”
Along with classes, cancellations included spring sports, speech and music festivals, prom and a laundry list of activities and traditions. Principal Samantha Thornton talked about some of those and some special moments.
“While you might have missed out on key moments of your senior year — like that senior prank you kept telling me about, maybe you can give it to the juniors — you also have moments that other seniors can only dream of, like playing in not just one state championship, but two,” she said, adding that she has seen a lot of growth in the class, which is special in many ways.
“I see your ability to see the silver lining in things, your kindness, your dedication, your loyalty, your spirit, and the deep love that you have for your family and your community,” she said.
Students presented two speeches and a hymn at the ceremony. Grace Cutsforth and Melody Kayser sang “Amazing Grace.” Adrianna Richards and Gavin Hyde each made an address.
Richards led off by explaining that seniors would prank gullible junior high students when even the slightest snow would fall by telling them “Getting out early.” It later was selected by the class as it’s official quote.
“Little did we know those three words would ring so true and be the guiding memory of our senior year,” Richards said.
She also talked about how adversity has made the high school classes of 2020 everywhere famous and where that could lead.
“We all have the potential to be leaders,,” she said. “We just have to use our experience that we have gained fro this time to push us forward into something great.”
Referring to how the school and community have embraced the school motto “We are family.”
“This pandemic has taken a toll on much of the world, but our community has not let us suffer through this alone. They have done everything possible to make sure the end of our senior year was the best it could be.”
She thanked the community for all it has done for the Class of 2020, and encouraged graduates to consider bringing their talents back to the community after college.
Hyde joked air conditioning in school and the regular turnover of principals during his student career, but he was also effusive in praise for the community and school staff as he reflected on the support students have received through the good and the bad.
“ But through all these set backs we’ve grown stronger and closer together. These obstacles don’t define us. Our perseverance is what defines us.”
He urged his classmates to stick to the Warrior Way — be kind, respectful, responsible, safe and always do your best.
“I think that these values will serve us well for the rest of our lives,” Hyde said. “I truly believe if you make these your core beliefs there is nothing you can’t accomplish.”
Graduates were recognized for a variety of reasons at the ceremony.
The class has five valedictorians, each of whom earned and maintained a 4.0 cumulative GPA during their entire high school career:
• Elsie VanDaele, the daughter of Chad and Amber VanDeale, plans to attend University of Iowa in the fall and double major in business management and dance.
• Adriana Richards is the daughter of Mikel and Cassandra Richards and plans to attend Des Moines Area Community College in the fall and major in ag business.
• Hannah Miller is the daughter of Timothy and Tammy Miller and plans to attend Kirkwood Community College in the fall in their veterinary technician program.
• Katie Sauerbrei is the daughter of Mitch and Jean Sauerbrei and plans to attend Wartburg College in the fall and major in business with an English minor.
• Gavin Hyde is the son of Thomas and Annette Hyde and plans to attend Iowa State University in the fall and major in computer science.
This year’s salutatorian achieved the second highest cumulative grade point average over the course of their high school career. Samantha Kane is the daughter of Kevin and Kathy Kane and plans to attend Clarke University in the fall and major in pre-physical therapy.
Seventeen graduates are National Honor Society Members: Sloane Banger, Kaci Beesecker, Morgan Biretz, Tanner Blaylock, Jenna Curley, Cayle Huebner, Samantha Kane, Melody Kayser, Hannah Miller, Cole Neil, Alexandra Parker, Adrianna Richards, Reily Richards, Katie Sauerbrei, Samantha Schnor, Emma Silva, and Elsie VanDaele.
Eleven graduated earned Red Cords, which represent a students’ efforts in assisting the American Red Cross: Sloane Banger, Kaci Beesecker, Morgan Biretz, Jenna Curley, Jason Harks, Hyde, Samantha Kane, Katie Sauerbrei, Samantha Schnor, Elsie VanDaele And Gavon Worthy.
Seventeen graduates earned Silver Cord honors through community service hours: Kaci Beesecker, Morgan Biretz, Tanner Blaylock, Jenna Curley, Vanessa Deleon, Kaylee Heinze, Gavin Hyde, Samantha Kane, Traeton Kaufman, Hannah Miller, Andruw Powell, Adrianna Richards, Katie Sauerbrei, Samantha Schnor, Elsie VanDaele, Kyle Voy and Reese Welcher.
Alexandra Parker in addition to graduating from Wapsie Valley earned an associate’s degree from Hawkeye Community College this spring. She will begin to work towards her bachelor’s degree in the fall at the University of Northern Iowa.
Commencement closed with Larson instructing the graduates to turn to face their families and friends and move the tassels on their caps from the right to the left side to signify their accomplishment.
“It is with my distinct pleasure to present to you the Wapsie Valley Class of 2020. You may open your envelopes and release your butterflies.”
Surprised graduates did just that as they too took flight into new lives.