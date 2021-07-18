WEST UNION — Charges are pending against three juveniles and two adults from the West Union area in connection with the vandalism that occurred on the Fayette County Fairgrounds on Sunday, June 20, West Union Police Chief Paul Becthold said last week.
Becthold said he is still working on wrapping up the investigation and once that is completed he will have more information he can release, including names and specific charges.
He reported that there was $8,000 damage. The public restrooms walls and fi xtures were where the damage occurred.