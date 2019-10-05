Sweet harvest from Hazleton

Autumn and colder temperatures mark the end of the blooming season for many flowers and gardens. The Independence Food Bank is reaping the benefits of the end of summer flowers, thanks to the forward thinking of the Hazleton Bloomers Master Gardeners.
Each year the Hazleton Bloomers beautification project for the town of Hazleton is to plant flower boxes and planters throughout the business district and requested locations. The permanent flower boxes are planted at Commercial Club businesses and portable planters are provided to any who request them. Each location is responsible for keeping the plants watered throughout the summer.
This year, 17 boxes and 8 planters were filled with geraniums, petunias and sweet potato vines. Last week, the sweet potatoes were harvested from the planters and boxes. The harvest yielded 34 pounds of sweet potatoes that were delivered to the food bank in Independence.
Mary Davis, Hazel Kout and JoAnne VanCleave made the delivery.
The city of Hazleton and grant funding helps provide the plants each year for the beautification project. Also assisting with the planting project were Harvey Davis, Pat Arthaud and Jenny Schmitz.