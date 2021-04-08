OELWEIN — The city’s Parks Department employees are preparing the Oelwein Family Aquatic Center for what hopes to be a season of swimming and fun for everyone. Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson and employee Jay Perkins have replaced the main drain plug and filter, which was a high priority in readying the pool for the season. The two also exchanged the lights in the pump room to LED lighting. All the lights in the large shower building and parking lot went through a conversion to LED last season.
Johnson noted strong winds had blown off some of the palm leaves on the tiki hut fountain in the pool, and those have been reattached. Perkins also kept a check on drainage areas to make sure they stayed clear as the snow melted.
New tables are in place at the aquatic center in the concession area. A new shelter area will also be constructed at the center to provide a shady spot for lunch and conversation. New large umbrellas have been installed around the pool area for shade on those hot summer days and a canopy has been placed at the top of the slide.
“There are lots of new improvements being made at the aquatic center and we’re ready to have a great season,” Johnson said.
The fence around the old mini-golf area at the pool is being taken down to make way for contractors to put in the new trail section. This new trail will correct the approach to the existing bridge, according to Johnson, and eliminate the two steps on the west side of the bridge, making it accessible to everyone.
Johnson is also in the process of acquiring surveillance equipment at the aquatic facility, as it has been a spot for break-ins in the past.
Johnson also reported he and Jessica Burkhart recently visited the high school during a lunch period to recruit employees for the pool and rec programs. Johnson says they are still in need of more high school students age 15 and older for lifeguarding. Anyone interested in that job can go to the parks website, Oelwein.fun, where they will find a job description and application, along with all the information about the aquatic center.
Johnson says he anticipates they will impose social distancing and wearing masks when not in the pool as safeguards, since the pandemic concerns are still a real part of everyday life.
“We got our order in of sanitizers to keep the building clean, and that will be a daily priority,” Johnson said. “While we were disappointed not to have a season last year, we are really looking forward to this year.”
Persons interested in purchasing family and individual pool passes can check the Oelwein.fun website for details.