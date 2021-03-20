Thyron Mathews was raised on barbecue growing up on a farm in Royal, Florida, but its importance to him only became clear while studying at Upper Iowa University in Fayette when he found himself correcting a chef.
He was working for Sodexo Marriott, which contracts to provide food service at UIU, when he joined the grill crew at the college's spring barbecue. He found himself critiquing the UIU-contracted chef who was barbecuing.
“And she said, ‘Why don’t you do it?’
“It came to me,” Thyron said, snapping his fingers on both hands. “Everybody at the college was like, you’ve got to do this again.”
He began cooking on the Fayette campus with the contractor.
He soon befriended Torie Handson. Driving through Oelwein with Handson, Thyron found his first grill. The guys worked odd jobs to buy it, then began cooking around town on it, not making much. They also cooked for gatherings of Greek houses and recent alumni.
Thyron and Torie composed the original initials of T&T BBQ.
Also while at UIU, he met Terrishane "Terri" of Waterloo. He assisted her using a waffle maker, they started talking, and she voluntarily became the "free help" in the kitchen.
Two days after Torie Handson married his sweetheart, Thyron and Terri tied the knot on Dec. 31, 2001. They relaunched T&T BBQ, now standing for Thyron and Terri, and they lived briefly in West Union and continued doing cookouts or "cooks" for friends and family, moving to Oelwein in 2004 and relocating within town in 2018.
T&T BBQ and Catering LLC was named Community Booster of the Year by the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development late last year.
They offer “the full barbecue experience,” promoting local business by purchasing from them and word of mouth — such as Fareway, Dollar Fresh, Fairbank Locker and Processing and Kerns Homegrown — and supporting local causes by cooking to raise funds — such as Fayette County first responders and Iowa State Patrol, Oelwein Little League, Oelwein Dollars for Scholars and MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center.
“Me and my wife are so honored when we get mentioned to do stuff like that," he said.
Things got going after Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Executive Director Deb Howard spurred Thyron to get his vendor license and Servsafe certificate — with a 2008 invitation to vend at Party in the Park.
He was aware of the event but unsure how to join.
"You just didn't know how to, because all I was doing was cooking for friends and family — I would consider a lot of people my family," he said listing churches and fundraisers.
"She was like, 'Yeah, this'll be good for the community, good for you.'
"So I went there. I cooked like 120 pounds of meat." Thyron starts with a pound of meat per person, though it cooks down to about half the weight. In three hours, he was sold out. "The only complaint they had was, 'You were giving out too much food.' And, 'It was too cheap.'"
T&T BBQ has been a longtime participant in Party in the Park and several Trivia Night events, Howard said.
"They are very accommodating to our needs for the events and it has worked out fantastic to partner with them," Howard said. "I am more than happy to have them be a part of our organization by being a new member in 2020 and continuing to serve our community."
After that first Party in the Park, his confidence grew.
"So I started calling my mom and — at the time — my dad, and I'm like, 'I need all the family recipes.' They're like, 'You do this and that.'"
After getting licensed, insured and comparing the various vendor fees, he gleaned that the best way to keep costs low while still cooking for a mix of events was to run a food trailer.
"That's when I really started hitting towns and getting known," he said.
"Everybody would always ask me what my secret was," Thyron said. "And I said, 'I have a little baby unicorn downstairs in the basement, and I show him movies like 'Old Yeller,' then I put his tears inside my barbecue.
"So Oelwein, I kind of tear up when I think about Oelwein because the people in Oelwein have been so supportive," he said.
He also began entering contests. He won his first grand championship barbecue trophy at NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids in 2013, competing against $20,000 grills with a $2,000 grill Oelwein welder Jason Belden helped him assemble from a tank donated to Thyron.
After the Cedar Rapids trophy, he was "bit by the bug." When he can afford the $750 or so to travel to a contest, he does. He has racked up 31 more championships since. This includes a two-year streak as "Best in Show Iowa Barbecue" at the 2018 and 2019 Iowa State Fairs.
“I do not play when it comes to my food coming out,” Thyron said. “I’ve got the same respect, whether it’s a benefit, or a wedding, ... I cook better when I’m cooking for other people than I cook for myself.
“I believe my barbecue is remembered by the last you taste, so every time I give you something, I want to make sure it’s the best portions, quality, quantity, and I always buy the best grade of meat I can afford."
He works as a corrections administrator and she in social work.
Thyron came from humble beginnings in Royal, Florida, where his parents owned a produce farm with hogs. The barbecue pit was the center of social life.
“When we grew up it was, ‘Let me see your grill, your pit,’" he said.
The labor was divided among family. They barbecued meals for the farm staff, and vended to fund their wages. His relatives would leave him to watch the pit while they ran errands, to keep the food from burning.
“I really didn’t know I was learning."
“We were better (off) than a lot of my friends," Thyron said. "We didn’t know we were poor because we always had food, clothes, shoes,” he said. When he came to Iowa, he discovered others expected amenities he hadn't.
Terri grew up comfortably, he indicated.
“My story, I don’t take stuff for granted. People go through stuff, and that’s what is written on your heart... You give, and have faith that God will give back to you. And he does.”
“When we brought the meals at the beginning of COVID, we had the hospital staff over here at MercyOne,” he said. They offered to pay him, he indicated. “We were like, no, we do this from our heart.”
“This is why we’re Oelwein strong," Thyron said, noting intentional giving is central to T&T's mission. "We can do this because we don’t owe the bank money, and that’s why I try not to get in debt with a restaurant."
They also don't have the time for one, working full-time, Terri said.
"I'm an ambassador for Oelwein," he said. "Barbecue is a tool."
Terri said that's why OCAD named him Community Booster of the Year. She recited, it takes a village to raise a child. “That’s why we think it’s so important to be ambassadors for Oelwein. We can’t do it without each other.”
“And you can’t do it without getting involved,” he said.