Oelwein Community Schools students and staff dressed for Tacky Tourist day on Tuesday during Homecoming Week.
Wednesday’s theme is 90s (not the 1990s, but dress like you’re 90); Thursday, frontline hero day; Friday, spirit day – purple and gold.
Thursday, parade floats will line up after school in the paved senior parking lot. The reverse parade will start around 6:30 to 7 p.m. with spectators driving past the parked floats as the band plays. Spectators, please enter Eighth Avenue SE from the south side to drive by the floats on the way to the stadium for the pep rally. (Fifth or Seventh Street SE both come out south of the high school parking lot.)
The Homecoming Pep Rally will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday at Husky Stadium with the coronation of royalty about 7:40 p.m. followed by burning of the Oelwein O logo (Masks are required when social distancing cannot be achieved.)
Friday’s Northeast Iowa Conference schedule is still correct, activities director Nick Schauf said Tuesday.
At 4:45 p.m. Friday, Oelwein High School 9-10 football will take on Cedar Falls at Oelwein Husky Stadium.
At 7 p.m. Friday, OHS varsity football will take on North Fayette Valley at home.
An outdoor dance will be held 9:30-11:30 p.m. Friday, following the football game.