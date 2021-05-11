Earlier this spring, Oelwein Middle School 7th grade TAG students, worked on a project to design a future community version of their community.
They focused on Oelwein’s positive features and added infrastructure to accommodate a growing community. They also added a college and several new businesses.
The students had to debate about what was best to put in the town and how it would affect the businesses we currently have. OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard and Office Manager Carolyn Spence came to see the presentation.
They gave the students feedback on their project. They explained their jobs to the TAG students, and the students realized that what they do is a lot like what they did for their project. They made the students more aware about all the work that goes into city planning.